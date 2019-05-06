Media player
Laryngectomy patients learn to sing without a voice box
You would think the one thing all singers need is a voice box, but the Shout at Cancer choir are out to prove otherwise.
Each of the choristers has undergone a laryngectomy, the surgical removal of the larynx, and with it the voice.
But now they're in tune with each other in a deeper sense than most choirs as they support one another with a life beyond cancer.
06 May 2019
