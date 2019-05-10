Refugees 'speak the language of football'
Video

The refugee football team bringing people together

A football team has been formed to help refugees and former refugees feel at home in England.

The Sanctuary Strikers, who are based in Reading, come from countries including Zimbabwe, Sudan and Somalia.

They say their ethos is to be inclusive and help people fit into the local community.

The team also includes local players who help out with travel and equipment.

