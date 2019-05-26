'My kidneys are a time bomb'
Alport syndrome: Man's epic journey for kidney charity

Sam has a rare genetic disease called Alport syndrome that causes kidney failure so before he has to begin dialysis he is taking on a 6,000 mile charity challenge to cycle across Europe and complete a skydive in every major city he visits.

  • 26 May 2019
