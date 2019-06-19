'A stranger tried to kill me on the Tube'

Video

Tobias French was about to get the Tube home when a stranger attempted to push him into the path of an oncoming train.

His attacker was found guilty of attempted murder and is due to be sentenced later.

Now Mr French, who is from Bracknell in Berkshire, is warning other commuters to be aware when they are standing on the platform edge.

Dramatic CCTV pictures of the attack show how close he came to being hit. A second commuter, Sir Robert Malpas, was pushed onto the tracks minutes later and suffered a broken pelvis and head injury.

Paul Crossley, 46, of Leyton, east London, was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder at the Old Bailey in October 2018.