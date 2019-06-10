How Lexi the dog is fighting isolation

Media player
Bracknell's Dogs For Good give people independence
A dog called Lexi is helping vulnerable people get their independence back.
When Marion Jennings, from Bracknell in Berkshire, lost her confidence she found herself unable to leave the house, but regular visits from Lexi got her back on track.
Lexi is currently working with eight people - and the partnership between the council and charity Dogs For Good has been so successful, another dog is in training.
The award-winning scheme is the first of its kind in the UK.
