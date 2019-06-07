Video

Thieves blasted into a shop, causing the cash machine to explode, and made off with money inside during an overnight raid.

Caretaker Jason Bushnell, who lives above the shop in Mortimer near Reading, said he was woken up by a "very loud bang" at 02:50 BST.

He says: "The ATM is completely destroyed - it's been turned inside out by the explosion.

"It looks like they've used a couple of axes to get through the bulletproof glass on the side of the shop too."

Thames Valley Police said they were investigating. No arrests have been made yet.