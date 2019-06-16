Media player
Video
Berkshire family starts waste plastic swimsuit business
A family has taken waste plastic they have collected from the oceans and turned it into a range of swimwear.
Elli Teague, from Wokingham, Berkshire, came up with the idea while carrying out beach cleans with her daughters.
Lexi and Lola helped to choose the colours and designs of the swimsuits.
It's thought to be the first time a children's range has been manufactured entirely from waste plastics collected from the sea.
16 Jun 2019
