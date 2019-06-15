Video

A building site in the centre of a town has been re-fashioned into temporary community allotments.

It is hoped the site in Reading, setup by the charity Food4Families, will bring together the towns communities of elderly and young people.

The council office buildings that previously stood on the site were demolished four years ago and the area will eventually be redeveloped, but in the meantime green fingers are making the most of the opportunity.

They have also started a campaign to have the community gardens rebuilt on the roof of any buildings that are constructed.