Plastic waste turned into swimsuits
Video

Family start waste plastic swimsuit business

A UK family have designed a range of swim wear for children made entirely from waste plastic.

It's thought to be the first time a UK children's range has been manufactured entirely from waste plastics collected from the sea.

  • 18 Jun 2019