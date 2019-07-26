Coffee shop helps women rebuild their lives

Video

Women who were once homeless or have escaped abusive relationships are being trained as coffee baristas to help them rebuild their lives and get work.

The number of women in need being referred to Alana House in Reading has doubled in the last year and the service is hoping to capitalise on the huge growth in coffee shops to find them employment opportunities.

The women's shelter is also working with former offenders and has received funding for the next six months from the Ministry of Justice.

It is hoping to partner with local businesses so that women who have qualified can find further placements or jobs.