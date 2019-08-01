Police chase flying geese down the motorway
M4 motorway shut in Berkshire as geese take flight

A flock of geese have caused disruption on the M4 motorway by flying down the carriageway.

The birds were recorded flying at 26 mph by motorway police, who were forced to close the route near Reading, Berkshire.

Initially, the birds were spotted sauntering down the hard shoulder before they took off and were pursued by the patrol car.

