Video

A taxi driver has filmed the aftermath of a scaffolding collapse in Reading.

The structure came down just after 11:15 BST in Garrard Street, injuring at least three people.

Jahangir Shan told BBC News he drove past the scaffolding "five or six seconds" before it collapsed.

"The first thing I thought about was my daughter's face, it brought tears to my eyes," he said.

"I was very lucky. It sounded like thunder. A lot of people were running down the road shouting out names hoping to get a response."