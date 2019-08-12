Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thames Valley Police warn over misuse of 999 system
Reports of a rotting chicken and a dog with missing fur are two examples of the 999 emergency call system being misused.
They've been highlighted by Thames Valley Police as the force launches a campaign to encourage people to use online reporting or the non-emergency 101 phone number.
They say that 80% of the calls to 999 are not emergencies.
-
12 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-49322940/thames-valley-police-warn-over-misuse-of-999-systemRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window