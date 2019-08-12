'999 can you collect my rotting chicken?'
Thames Valley Police warn over misuse of 999 system

Reports of a rotting chicken and a dog with missing fur are two examples of the 999 emergency call system being misused.

They've been highlighted by Thames Valley Police as the force launches a campaign to encourage people to use online reporting or the non-emergency 101 phone number.

They say that 80% of the calls to 999 are not emergencies.

