'I will work hard so I can give something back'

Video

A therapist who has been helping abused children in Africa for more than 15 years has been given the royal seal of approval.

Anne-Marie Tipper, from Cowthorne in Berkshire, set up Rafiki Mwema after a trip to an orphanage in Kenya.

One of the youngsters she helped, Peter Njuguna, has recently been employed as a chef at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have adopted the charity, and Anne-Marie hopes their support will help them protect even more children in the country.

Video journalist: Matt Graveling