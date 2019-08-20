'Twitter has adopted my grandad'

Media player
Twitter 'adopts' a Berkshire grandad following viral video
Is this the world's cutest grandad? 82-year-old Keith has become a social media sensation after his granddaughter posted a video online.
Ayla Winter-White, 20, from Ascot in Berkshire needed an extra pair of hands after having hip surgery.
Grandad Keith became her knight in shining armour, but it is his unusual talent that captured people's hearts.
His granddaughter's original Twitter post has been seen by more than 11 million people.
Video journalist: Robyn Montague
20 Aug 2019
