'Twitter has adopted my grandad'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Twitter 'adopts' a Berkshire grandad following viral video

82-year-old Keith has become a social media sensation after his granddaughter posted a video of him painting her nails on Twitter.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

Video journalist: Robyn Montague

  • 20 Aug 2019