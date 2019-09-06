Dad with MS walks again for daughter's wedding
Tilehurst Dad with MS walks daughter down the aisle

Steve Barnes had to re-learn to walk for the big day, as part of a trial using a robotic exoskeleton.

  • 06 Sep 2019