Couple find immigrant in car roof box

Berkshire couple find immigrant in roof box after holiday
A couple have spoken of their shock after they came back from holiday in France with an illegal immigrant in their roof box.
It's thought the 17-year-old Egyptian climbed on board in Calais and travelled all the way to Newbury in Berkshire.
Steve and Sally Fenton made the discovery when they spotted a pair of feet poking out of the roof box and called the police.
He's now being looked after by social services.
05 Sep 2019
