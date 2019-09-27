‘Toys for my autistic sons cost a fortune’

Video

Pip Catnach has spent thousands of pounds on toys suitable for her autistic sons, Eric and Tim.

She says cheaper, conventional toys fail to engage children with special needs and are easy to break. She also says she has been unable to find support from local services.

A national online borrowing scheme has a lengthy waiting list so Ms Catnach has launched an appeal to start a new sensory toy lending service in Bracknell, Berkshire.

She hopes to raise £1,000 so families with disabled children can borrow toys for free for up to a month at a time.