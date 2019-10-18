Inside Windsor Castle - 360°
Inside Windsor Castle - 360° video

Take a tour inside the State Apartments at Windsor Castle and discover some of the most treasured objects in the Royal Collection.

A team from BBC London was given access to the castle and captured the interior with a 360 camera so you too can have a look around one of the most famous buildings in Britain.

Video by Jamie Moreland.

