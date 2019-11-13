Video

During school it used to be the case that if you misbehave in class, you get sent to see the head teacher or perhaps given detention.

But teachers in West Berkshire schools are now being told punishment shouldn't be their first response.

They're using so called therapeutic learning, which is designed to look at the causes of behavioural issues rather than punishing the symptoms.

The Downs School in Newbury says behaviour incidents have been reduced dramatically since bringing in the new way of teaching last term.