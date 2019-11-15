'Huge breast' outside Facebook HQ
Huge inflatable breast outside Facebook HQ

A medical tattooist who draws nipples on women who have lost them due to mastectomies, says she’s being blocked on social media after her work is being mistaken for pornography.

Vicky Martin, from Wokingham in Berkshire, was joined by about 50 supporters, many of whom have lost breasts through cancer treatment.

Facebook says the suspension of her account was a mistake.

Video journalist: Ben Moore

  • 15 Nov 2019
