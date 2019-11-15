'Huge breast' outside Facebook HQ

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Huge inflatable breast outside Facebook HQ
A medical tattooist who draws nipples on women who have lost them due to mastectomies, says she’s being blocked on social media after her work is being mistaken for pornography.
Vicky Martin, from Wokingham in Berkshire, was joined by about 50 supporters, many of whom have lost breasts through cancer treatment.
Facebook says the suspension of her account was a mistake.
Video journalist: Ben Moore
-
15 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-50437843/huge-inflatable-breast-outside-facebook-hqRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window