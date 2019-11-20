'I lost my sense of smell after a cold'

Media player
The smell of fresh coffee is something that gets many of us going in the morning, but imagine if you picked up the cup and all you could smell was sewage.
That's the case for some people who have Parosmia, a form of smell loss. About a fifth of the UK population suffer from smell distortion, which you can get after a virus or head injury.
The University of Reading is working with the charity abScent to research the condition.
Reporter: James Ingham
20 Nov 2019
