Baking helps woman with traumatic past
Baking helps Berkshire woman face her traumatic past

When Karolina had children the trauma of a severe attack that she suffered during her own childhood resurfaced.

Diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder she found that baking at her home in Woodley in Berkshire was the best therapy.

Now she wants to help others by opening a cafe that will help people with mental health issues.

Reporter: Joe Campbell

  • 17 Dec 2019
