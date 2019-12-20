'We don't wanna see no black sack in recycling'

Media player
Mike the Hyype: Slough council's recycling rap messenger
A council recycling collector has turned to his passion for rap to help local residents understand what can and can't be recycled.
Mike Livingstone, know as Mike the Hyype, came up with 'The Recycling Song' during his rounds in Slough after finding bins full of un-recyclable waste.
20 Dec 2019
