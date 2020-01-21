Knitting homes for Australian bushfire animals

Video

There has been a huge call to arms - or needles - amongst the UK's knitters as thousands of people are make special blankets and pouches for the animals affected by Australia's bushfires.

UK crafters for Australia has branches across the UK, with 500 members in Berkshire making thousands of pouches, hen jackets for birds who've lost feathers and nests for smaller animals.

Dakota Caldarelli from the group says a baby kangaroo can need as many as 30 pouches to make a full recovery as it continues to grow.

Dakota is going to Australia with thousands of items later this month, to see first hand how her group's handiwork is helping.

Video Journalist Ben Moore