'Nobody knows what's wrong with our son'

Video

The parents of an 18-month-old boy with an unknown syndrome have spoken of their pain at not knowing how they can help him or how long he may live.

Ethan Warman has impaired growth, preventing him from being able to sit up or crawl. He also has restricted vision and an under-active thyroid.

His parents, Ian and Amanda from Slough, say they have taken Ethan to 70 hospital appointments since he was born, but so far doctors have been unable to diagnose his condition.

Video journalist: Adam Paylor