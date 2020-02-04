Video

A broken back would spell the end for most people's involvement in the sporting world, but Dani Watts is rebuilding her career as a personal trainer.

Dani, from Reading, was left relying on a wheelchair after her spine was severed in a freak accident during a rugby match in 2017.

But after receiving requests from clients to continue working, she's now seeing clients again and says that being in a wheelchair doesn't hold her back.

Video journalist: Joe Campbell