Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gals Who Graduate: The group to help women leaving university
Brontë King, 22, is trying to address the fact there is not enough support for graduates as they move into post-university life.
The University of Reading graduate, from London, founded Gals Who Graduate last year - an online community for female graduates.
The community has 10,000 followers across Instagram and Facebook.
Video journalist: André Rhoden-Paul
-
08 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-51391028/gals-who-graduate-the-group-to-help-women-leaving-universityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window