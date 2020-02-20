Saving women beaten and tricked in to sex slavery

Video

For Angus Thomas and his wife, a holiday to Dubai has become a mission to help Nigerian women who are the victims of sex trafficking.

The couple, from Reading in Berkshire, have paid for one woman's flight back home and are now crowd funding to free others.

The United Nations says thousands of women in Africa are being trafficked every year.

Before the women leave Nigeria many are made to undergo a juju, or black magic, ceremony in which they swore – on pain of death - they would pay back their traffickers.

A film by Ben Moore and James Ingham

