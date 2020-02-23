Video

Mitchell has autism and experiences social anxiety, but says playing sport with his dog helps him.

The 12-year-old from Reading in Berkshire has become part of a flyball team called the 'Flea Jumperz' and is using the dog sport to help him overcome his feelings of anxiety.

In flyball teams of four dogs race to get a ball and bring it back over a series of hurdles.

Mitchell says he wants people to see autism as 'something good'.

