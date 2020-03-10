'Dear council, please recycle more plastic'

Video

A nine-year-old girl is campaigning to get more plastics recycled in doorstep collections.

Florence wrote to West Berkshire Council asking why people living in the district can only recycle plastic bottles after learning about the impact of plastic pollution on the oceans during lessons at her school.

After reading her letter, the council's waste manager met with Florence to explain its policies.

The authority said it recycles 50% of its waste but at the moment it's not viable to collect more are as there are limited places to process plastic.

Reporter: James Ingham