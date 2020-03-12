Video

Jurors have heard a 999 call made by the owner of a high-end quad bike as he watched it being stolen by three men accused of killing a police officer.

In the recording, Peter Wallis says he can see "masked men" brandishing weapons outside his house.

They towed the bike away shortly before PC Andrew Harper, 28, tried to apprehend them and was dragged behind a car to his death, the Old Bailey heard.

Henry Long, 18, of Mortimer, Reading, and two 17-year-old boys deny murder.

