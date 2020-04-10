The GPs working up close with coronavirus patients
Coronavirus: Berkshire GPs volunteer in 'hot clinic'

Some family doctors have volunteered for new front-line roles in so-called "hot clinics" to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

GP's across England have set up the clinics to see potential Covid-19 patients who don't need immediate hospital treatment, but still need medical help.

BBC reporter Nikki Mitchell was given access to a new coronavirus clinic in Reading to find out how it works.

