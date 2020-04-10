The GPs working up close with coronavirus patients

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Berkshire GPs volunteer in 'hot clinic'
Some family doctors have volunteered for new front-line roles in so-called "hot clinics" to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
GP's across England have set up the clinics to see potential Covid-19 patients who don't need immediate hospital treatment, but still need medical help.
BBC reporter Nikki Mitchell was given access to a new coronavirus clinic in Reading to find out how it works.
-
10 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-52229863/coronavirus-berkshire-gps-volunteer-in-hot-clinicRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window