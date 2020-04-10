Video

Rajinder Singh is gaining a following on social media as the skipping Sikh.

The 73-year-old says Sikh temples, or Gurdwaras, closing due to the coronavirus outbreak means many Sikhs are suffering in isolation.

Rajinder, from Slough in Berkshire, is now making exercise videos for those in his community missing their daily exercise, food and prayer.

Video journalists Minreet Kaur and Ben Moore