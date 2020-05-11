Weather presenters take on news theme challenge

Video

Weather presenters from BBC South Today have taken up the BBC News theme challenge.

It was originally started by Owain Wyn Evans - the drumming weatherman - of BBC North West Tonight.

A video of him drumming to the BBC News theme has been viewed more than five million times, and it inspired viewers to help create Owain's Big House Band as part of last months charity Big Night in appeal.

Now Alexis Green, Sarah Farmer, Sam Fraser, Shireen Jordan and Alex Osborne from the regional BBC news programme South Today have performed their own version.

A film by Alexis Green and Simon Marks