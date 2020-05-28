Media player
Ministry of Silly Walks comes to Sonning during lockdown
The residents of a Berkshire village have been filmed re-enacting one of British comedy's most famous sketches.
Monty Python fan James Ruffell put up signs outside his house in Sonning informing people they were entering the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Silly Walks.
He filmed the results with a motion-controlled webcam and uploaded the subsequent silliness to Facebook.
This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques.
28 May 2020
