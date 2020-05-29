'We do have concerns about schools reopening'
Coronavirus: Mums talk about school opening concerns

Parents of primary school children have said they are worried about next week's limited reopening.

A number of schools are expected to allow reception, year one and year six pupils to return - though attendance is not compulsory.

Siobhan, from Dorchester in Dorset, and Michelle, from Reading in Berkshire, have described their concerns.

A film by Frankie Peck & Tom Hepworth

This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques.

