'I left the house for the first time since March'

Coronavirus: Kidney transplant patient on life in lockdown
For three months, Adam Divall has not left his house and garden.
The IT engineer had a lung transplant which resulted in other health issues which means he is in the highest risk category for Covid-19
Vulnerable people in England and Wales were advised to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic, but are now able to go outdoors again.
However, Mr Divall, from Bracknell in Berkshire, said the easing of restrictions was particularly confusing when the risk of contracting the virus still exists.
Video journalist: Ben Moore
05 Jun 2020
