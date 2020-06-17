Coronavirus: Your transmission questions answered

Video

As coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease, there are new rules in place to help keep us safe.

But whether it's speculation that social distancing could be reduced from two metres to one, or now having to wear a mask on public transport, understanding the risks we still face can be confusing.

Dr Simon Clarke, a microbiologist at Reading University, has been answering some of your questions.

You can find more answers to your questions about the coronavirus pandemic, or submit your own question, here.