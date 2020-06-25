Video

Jurors have heard a 999 call made by a man who watched his quad bike being stolen by three men accused of murdering a police officer.

Peter Wallis told the call handler he could see "masked men" brandishing weapons outside his Berkshire home, the Old Bailey heard.

They used a car to tow the bike away but PC Andrew Harper was dragged to his death when his feet got caught in the tow rope.

Driver Henry Long, 19, denies murder, along with his two passengers Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, both 18.

A previous trial could not be finished due to the coronavirus lockdown.