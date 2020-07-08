Coronavirus: Your restriction questions answered

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Your restriction easing questions answered
With restrictions easing and pubs and restaurants now open, do you feel more confident about going out, or has it made you more nervous?
Dr Simon Clarke, a microbiologist at Reading University, has been answering some of your questions.
You can find more answers to your questions about the coronavirus pandemic, or submit your own question, here.
-
08 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-53338730/coronavirus-your-restriction-easing-questions-answeredRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window