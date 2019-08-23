A former offender and drug addict who started a rehabilitation charity is being backed by the man who sent him to prison.

Tony Attwood spent 15 years in the criminal justice system, but was given a lifeline by Judge Peter Ross when he secured a place in a drug treatment programme.

Judge Ross is now supporting Mr Attwood's new charity, Hope and Vision, to provide safe, secure and supported accommodation for former offenders in Berkshire.

Reporter: Peter Cooke