A 104-year-old who was inspired by Captain Tom Moore to walk a marathon for charity is nearing the end of her challenge.

Ruth Saunders, from Newbury in Berkshire, started taking daily walks during lockdown and was encouraged by her granddaughter to try to cover the distance of a marathon.

She has around 30 laps of her house to complete and is raising money for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Video journalist: Joe Campbell

