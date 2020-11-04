On her sixth birthday Ella received a Harry Potter-themed surprise when she discovered a secret street inside her wardrobe.

Her father Dylan spent months building the series's Diagon Ally at their house in Windsor in Berkshire.

He revealed his secret during a game of hide-and-seek.

