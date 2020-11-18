Coronavirus: Marshals help explain lockdown rules
Covid marshals have been helping to explain the changing coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks.
Last month it was announced that local councils in England would receive £30m to help enforce lockdown measures.
The marshals The idea is for the marshals to advise and support members of the public and businesses on following social distancing rules.
In Reading they have visited about 600 businesses since they were introduced in the summer.
Video journalist: Joe Campbell