When Nirmal Singh's father died from Alzheimer's he said his family had to fight the stigma the condition can have in the Sikh community.

He said there is no word for dementia in many South Asian languages, and some still use the Punjabi word "pagal", meaning "crazy".

Mr Singh, from Slough in Berkshire, wanted to tell his story to challenge preconceptions in the community.

A film by Ben Moore and Minreet Kaur.