The killers of PC Andrew Harper will not have their sentences increased after judges rejected the attorney general's case that they were "unduly lenient".

Suella Braverman QC had argued Henry Long, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole should be handed longer jail terms.

PC Harper died after he was dragged for more than a mile behind a car driven by Long, 19, in Berkshire in August 2019.

His widow, Lissie Harper, read a statement after the decision was announced.