The father of one of three men stabbed to death in a park terror attack has called for the home secretary to "tell us why" the killer was deemed safe to be free.

Gary Furlong, whose son James, 36, was killed in Reading's Forbury Gardens attack in June said it was "beyond" him why Khairi Saadallah was considered "not a danger to the public".

Saadallah was jailed for the rest of his life for the murders.

The Home Office has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.