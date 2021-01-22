The brother of one of the men stabbed to death in a park terror attack says the pain is "unbearable".

Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, was killed in Reading's Forbury Gardens in June, along with James Furlong, 36, and David Wails, 49.

Khairi Saadallah, 26, was jailed for the rest of his life over the murders.

Robert Ritchie believes his brother's death could have been prevented and wants answers from the authorities.

It emerged after the attack that Saadallah was known to MI5, had told the government about his earlier involvement with a banned Libyan militia and had a long history of committing violent crimes.

He had been told just before his release from prison that the Home Office wanted to deport him, but it was not legally possible due to the situation in Libya.

The prime minister's spokesman previously said the government "always tries to remove foreign national offenders where possible".